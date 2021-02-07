WATCH – 'Overjoyed' Afridi shares a video of youngest daughter taking first steps

KARACHI – The first steps of the youngest daughter has sparked a wave of euphoria for Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi as he shared the video on Instagram.

The 43-year-old was elated over his youngest daughter Arwa learning to walk. Taking it to Instagram, Afridi posted a video of the toddler walking, expressing his joy at the sight. He captioned the post "Overjoyed to see my little princess, she has started walking May Allah bless her always! An important day for me as I continue to receive love and recognition in the USA. Thank you all. #afrididay".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that February 5 is celebrated as Shahid Afridi Day in the city of Port Arthur, Texas.