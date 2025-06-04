Mohammad Haris jumps massive 210 places in latest T20I batter rankings 

DUBAI – Pakistan player Mohammad Haris rocketed up 210 places to secure No. 30 spot in 30 in the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings after a blistering century in the final match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan made headlines with a 3-0 whitewash of Bangladesh at home. Haris smashed a fiery unbeaten 107 off just 46 balls in the third T20I, backing up his earlier knocks of 41 and 31 to finish as the series’ top run-scorer with 167 runs at a strike rate of 201.12.

Fellow middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz also impressed, finishing second on the charts with 121 runs at a strike rate of 198.36. He surged 57 places to a career-best equal 45th in the batting charts.

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan (up 28 places to No.53) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (up 42 spots to equal 75th) were the other notable movers among batters after the series.

In a high-scoring third T20I, Abbas Afridi returned with brilliant figures of 2/26, helping him jump 18 spots to a three-way-tied 19th spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowlers Rankings with Anrich Nortje and Haris Rauf.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan’s all-round contributions – 55 runs in two innings and four wickets across the series – helped him climb 10 places to No.14 in the ICC Men’s T20I All-rounder Rankings.

Playing at home, England completed a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies to set the new Harry Brook era rolling.

In the new era, it was the seasoned Joe Root who led the charge, earning Player of the Series honours with 267 runs, including a century and a fifty, taking the former captain up 14 spots to equal 24th place in the ICC Men’s ODI Batters Rankings.