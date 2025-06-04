Sana Yousaf murder case: Suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

A district court in Islamabad on Wednesday approved a 14-day judicial remand for Umar Hayat, the primary suspect in the shocking murder of young TikToker Sana Yousaf. The remand was granted to facilitate an identification parade and further investigation.

Duty Magistrate Ahmed Shahzad issued the remand order during a hearing at the Islamabad District Court, acting on a formal request submitted by the investigating officer from the Sumbal Police Station.

Umar Hayat was presented in court with his face covered, as police sought time to complete the identification process. He is facing murder charges following the fatal shooting of Sana Yousaf at her residence in Sector G-13 of the federal capital on June 2.

During the court proceedings, Magistrate Shahzad expressed visible frustration over the absence of the district prosecutor. The delay led to an adjournment of the session, with the judge refusing to proceed in the absence of the official prosecutor.

“Where are the prosecutors of my court?” the magistrate remarked, expressing dismay at the lack of coordination. Though a duty prosecutor attempted to step in, the judge insisted that the case would only proceed in the presence of the designated district prosecutor.

Following the adjournment, police escorted the accused back to the prison van, where he will remain in custody for the duration of the remand.

A Cold-Blooded Crime

Sana Yousaf, a rising social media influencer originally from Upper Chitral, was reportedly shot at close range inside her Islamabad home. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the attack.

A day after the killing, Islamabad Police arrested Umar Hayat in Faisalabad. Investigators say he confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation. Authorities were able to track him down using CCTV footage, mobile phone data, and other technical evidence. A pistol believed to be the murder weapon was also recovered from his possession.

Initial investigations suggest that the murder was premeditated. According to police sources, Umar and Sana had been in contact for some time. On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly parked his motorcycle near Sana’s house and fled on it after committing the crime. CCTV footage showing him fleeing on foot aided law enforcement in tracing his movements.

The case has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with calls for swift justice and greater protection for public figures and content creators.

Police say investigations are ongoing, and further details will emerge as forensic analyses and witness testimonies are compiled.