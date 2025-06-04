India arrests Sikh YouTuber, labels him a Pakistani spy

In a controversial move, Indian authorities have arrested prominent Sikh YouTuber Jasbir Singh on charges of espionage, allegedly for maintaining links with Pakistani intelligence networks. The arrest has sparked concern among human rights advocates and raised fresh questions about the Modi government’s treatment of minorities and freedom of expression.

According to reports, Singh was detained by Indian police under accusations of spying for Pakistan. The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, claimed that Singh was connected to a cross-border network involving individuals such as Jyoti Malhotra and Shakir alias Jatt Nandwa. He further alleged that Singh had visited Pakistan in 2020, 2021, and 2024, and that phone numbers linked to Pakistan were recovered from his mobile device.

Indian mainstream media, often criticized for its alignment with the ruling BJP, amplified the accusations by branding Singh as a conduit in a wider intelligence operation. Media outlets alleged that he had connections with Ehsaan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, purportedly another figure tied to Pakistani agencies.

Singh, the creator of the Jaan Mahal YouTube channel, is known for his content related to Sikh identity and diaspora issues. His arrest is being viewed by many as part of a broader campaign targeting Sikh voices critical of the Indian government.