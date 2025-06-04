Pakistan clinches third place in CAVA Nations Volleyball League

Pakistan secured a strong finish in the CAVA Nations Volleyball League, claiming third place after a commanding 3–1 victory over Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match.

The tournament, held in Uzbekistan, saw Pakistan bounce back from earlier setbacks to end their campaign on a high note. In the third-place decider, the national team outclassed Kazakhstan with set scores of 25–19, 23–25, 25–16, and 25–22.

The result marks a significant achievement for Pakistani volleyball, highlighting the team’s growing presence in the Central and South Asian volleyball circuit. Throughout the tournament, Pakistan displayed resilience and teamwork, earning praise for their consistent performance against regional contenders.