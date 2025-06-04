Pakistan clinches third place in CAVA Nations Volleyball League

By Staff Reporter
4:44 pm | Jun 4, 2025
Pakistan Clinches Third Place In Cava Nations Volleyball League

Pakistan secured a strong finish in the CAVA Nations Volleyball League, claiming third place after a commanding 3–1 victory over Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match.

The tournament, held in Uzbekistan, saw Pakistan bounce back from earlier setbacks to end their campaign on a high note. In the third-place decider, the national team outclassed Kazakhstan with set scores of 25–19, 23–25, 25–16, and 25–22.

The result marks a significant achievement for Pakistani volleyball, highlighting the team’s growing presence in the Central and South Asian volleyball circuit. Throughout the tournament, Pakistan displayed resilience and teamwork, earning praise for their consistent performance against regional contenders.

Avatar photo
Staff Reporter

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan – 04 June 2025

Jun 4, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now