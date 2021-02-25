Push-ups stunt atop moving car lands Mardan man in jail (VIDEO)
Share
PESHAWAR – An overexcited man in Mardan has been sent behind the bars after being arrested for putting lives of others in danger.
The video of the incident went viral on the internet in which a local stuntman performing push-ups on the top of a moving saloon car by placing one of his hands on the roof and the other on the edge of the front door.
Mardan famous driver
Ladoo khan ???? pic.twitter.com/CDwCo8go3U— Shoaib Ahmad (@shoaibahmadsh) February 24, 2021
A case has been registered at Police Station Parhoti after the man posted the video on social media sites which later shared a number of times. Mardan Traffic In-charge Inspector Amjad Khan said such acts will be dealt iron handedly.
Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law ... 10:45 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
OKARA – The debalpur police on Wednesday arrested a resident named Zaman for beating, filming the offence, and ...
On the other hand, the motive behind the man’s push-ups is yet to be ascertained. Moreover, the road where he was performing push-ups was not fit for such stunts and could turn these moves into a fatal collision.
Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s ... 02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
With the fast-paced technology and cross border interactions, the Internet is full of surprises as the netizens are ...
- Pakistan PM Imran virtually addresses FACTI Panel today02:22 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at birth 'for fun'01:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Push-ups stunt atop moving car lands Mardan man in jail (VIDEO)01:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan decides to start 5-day regular classes of schools from March ...12:45 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021