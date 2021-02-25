Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at birth 'for fun'

LUSKA – A retired nurse in Zambia has allegedly made a confession on her deathbed that has caused a frenzy in the country and the internet.

Confessing to the Zambian Observer, she admitted to have swapped thousands of newly born babies during her shift for 12 years.

Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa said she "developed a habit of swapping newly born babies just for fun" while employed at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, Zambia from 1983 to 1995. Why the sudden confession? She has "terminal cancer and will be dying soon," and wants to ask forgiveness before it's too late.

"I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service," Mwewa is quoted saying. "I have found God [and I am] now born again. I have nothing to hide. In the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5,000 babies."

The confession soon became viral and many are saying it is a hoax. Authorities say an investigation has been started and if what Mwewa says is true, it means she swapped one baby daily during her shift.