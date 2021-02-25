Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at birth 'for fun'
Share
LUSKA – A retired nurse in Zambia has allegedly made a confession on her deathbed that has caused a frenzy in the country and the internet.
Confessing to the Zambian Observer, she admitted to have swapped thousands of newly born babies during her shift for 12 years.
Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa said she "developed a habit of swapping newly born babies just for fun" while employed at University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, Zambia from 1983 to 1995. Why the sudden confession? She has "terminal cancer and will be dying soon," and wants to ask forgiveness before it's too late.
"I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service," Mwewa is quoted saying. "I have found God [and I am] now born again. I have nothing to hide. In the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5,000 babies."
The confession soon became viral and many are saying it is a hoax. Authorities say an investigation has been started and if what Mwewa says is true, it means she swapped one baby daily during her shift.
Palestinian woman gives birth to son after ... 05:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
RAMALLAH – A Palestinian woman in southern Gaza has delivered a newborn after she smuggled the sperm from her ...
- Pakistan PM Imran virtually addresses FACTI Panel today02:22 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at birth 'for fun'01:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Push-ups stunt atop moving car lands Mardan man in jail (VIDEO)01:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan decides to start 5-day regular classes of schools from March ...12:45 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021