Watch: Canadian anchor swallows fly on air while reporting on floods in Pakistan

11:30 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Watch: Canadian anchor swallows fly on air while reporting on floods in Pakistan
Source: Twitter
TORONTO – A newscaster of a Canada-based TV channel accidently swallowed a fly as she was reading a story on catastrophic flooding situation in Pakistan.

Farah Nasser, who is associated with Global News, shared the incident herself on Twitter, saying: “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days”.

Video shared by Nasser on her Twitter handle shows she was reading the top story on floods in Pakistan when a fly entered her mouth. She paused for a moment and restarted reading the news after gulping it.

“Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing),” she wrote.

TOP LISTS

