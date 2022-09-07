Ertugrul star Esra Bilgiç sizzles in white dress
Share
ISTANBUL – Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has shot to fame since her powerful role in the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 29-year-old is a fashionista in her real life and usually treats her fans with her adorable clicks.
This time around, Esra Bilgic’s latest photoshoot has left the fans gushing as she posed for the camera in skinny white dress, besides setting their pulses racing with his sizzling beauty.
View this post on Instagram
She has turned heads because of her impeccable style as the post garnered massive likes from her followers.
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold video sets ... 02:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun's latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance and ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Ayesha Zehri becomes first woman deputy commissioner of Balochistan03:01 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- Massive car rally supports Khalistan Referendum in Canada01:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- ICC T20l Rankings: Mohammad Rizwan dethrones Babar Azam as world No.1 ...01:17 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- Couple killed over 'love marriage' in Islamabad01:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan expresses 'deep regret' over remarks about woman judge as ...12:14 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
- Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for sharing Naseem Shah video in her ...11:59 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Janice Tessa opens up about colour-based discrimination in Pakistani ...11:06 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
-
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022