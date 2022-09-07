Ertugrul star Esra Bilgiç sizzles in white dress

11:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgiç sizzles in white dress
Source: Esra Bilgic (Instagram)
ISTANBUL – Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has shot to fame since her powerful role in the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 29-year-old is a fashionista in her real life and usually treats her fans with her adorable clicks.

This time around, Esra Bilgic’s latest photoshoot has left the fans gushing as she posed for the camera in skinny white dress, besides setting their pulses racing with his sizzling beauty.

She has turned heads because of her impeccable style as the post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

