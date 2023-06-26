Stepson of Titanic submersible victim clashes with Cardi B in fiery online spat

Bran Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, faced criticism after attending a Blink-182 concert on the same day it was reported that the submersible his stepfather was in had lost contact and imploded during a deep dive into the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic. netizens expressed disapproval of Szasz's social media posts about the concert, with rapper Cardi B being among his critics.

Cardi B took to Instagram to voice her dissatisfaction with Szasz's choice, questioning why he attended a concert while his stepfather was missing. She suggested that it would have been more appropriate for him to stay at home and express sadness over the situation. In her words, "Isn't it sad that you're a whole billionaire, and nobody gives a f*** about you?"

The rapper expressed disbelief that someone with immense wealth could be seemingly disregarded by others, highlighting the value of being loved, especially in difficult times. She stated that she would rather be broke and poor but surrounded by love.

In response to Cardi B's remarks, Szasz defended his actions on Twitter though the tweet has since been deleted, calling her a "trashy celeb" and accusing her of seeking attention from his family's suffering. He explained that he attended the concert as a way to cope rather than sitting at home and watching the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Cardi B promptly responded on Twitter, reiterating her initial stance. She clarified that her point was to draw attention to the worldwide concern for the missing individuals on the submarine, contrasting it with Szasz's engagement with explicit content on OnlyFans and attendance at concerts. S

he criticized his apparent search for attention, suggesting that he only gained recognition after mentioning his stepfather's situation. The singer added that people dislike "spoiled brat billionaires" because they are disconnected from the realities faced by others and lack empathy.