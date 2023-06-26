Stepson of Titanic submersible victim clashes with Cardi B in fiery online spat

Bran Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, faced criticism after attending a Blink-182 concert on the same day it was reported that the submersible his stepfather was in had lost contact and imploded during a deep dive into the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic. netizens expressed disapproval of Szasz's social media posts about the concert, with rapper Cardi B being among his critics.
Cardi B took to Instagram to voice her dissatisfaction with Szasz's choice, questioning why he attended a concert while his stepfather was missing. She suggested that it would have been more appropriate for him to stay at home and express sadness over the situation. In her words, "Isn't it sad that you're a whole billionaire, and nobody gives a f*** about you?"
The rapper expressed disbelief that someone with immense wealth could be seemingly disregarded by others, highlighting the value of being loved, especially in difficult times. She stated that she would rather be broke and poor but surrounded by love.
In response to Cardi B's remarks, Szasz defended his actions on Twitter though the tweet has since been deleted, calling her a "trashy celeb" and accusing her of seeking attention from his family's suffering. He explained that he attended the concert as a way to cope rather than sitting at home and watching the news.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)
Cardi B promptly responded on Twitter, reiterating her initial stance. She clarified that her point was to draw attention to the worldwide concern for the missing individuals on the submarine, contrasting it with Szasz's engagement with explicit content on OnlyFans and attendance at concerts. S
he criticized his apparent search for attention, suggesting that he only gained recognition after mentioning his stepfather's situation. The singer added that people dislike "spoiled brat billionaires" because they are disconnected from the realities faced by others and lack empathy.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.