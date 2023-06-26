ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy launched in space

By releasing the trophy 120,000 feet into the stratosphere to begin the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) made a big impression.
The legendary World Cup trophy was practically blasted out into space after being fastened to a specially made stratospheric balloon. The trophy arrived at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.
On Tuesday, when the World Cup schedule will be released in Mumbai, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will begin its tour.
The trophy will visit 18 nations over the next few months, including Pakistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the United States, France, Italy and the host nation India.
It should be mentioned that the coronavirus pandemic forced certain limits in previous years, making this the first full-scale Trophy Tour since 2019.
At least 4000 cameras mounted to the stratospheric balloon recorded videos of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere as it travelled into the stratosphere.
https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1673334457015697415
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.