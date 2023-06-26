ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy launched in space

By releasing the trophy 120,000 feet into the stratosphere to begin the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) made a big impression.

The legendary World Cup trophy was practically blasted out into space after being fastened to a specially made stratospheric balloon. The trophy arrived at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

On Tuesday, when the World Cup schedule will be released in Mumbai, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will begin its tour.

The trophy will visit 18 nations over the next few months, including Pakistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the United States, France, Italy and the host nation India.

It should be mentioned that the coronavirus pandemic forced certain limits in previous years, making this the first full-scale Trophy Tour since 2019.

At least 4000 cameras mounted to the stratospheric balloon recorded videos of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere as it travelled into the stratosphere.

https://twitter.com/JayShah/status/1673334457015697415