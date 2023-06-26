Search

Information Ministry announces new and stronger policies for Pakistani music industry

Web Desk 11:21 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: Marriyum Aurangzeb (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader and Pakistani Information Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, has announced that the draft of Pakistan's first music policy has been prepared.

The initiative has been set in due to the reason that no legislative, administrative or policy level changes in the music sector have been seen since 1970s.

A number of incentives and facilities through the music policy will give a new lease of life to the music industry; addressing piracy, copyrights, and other issues faced by the industry.

The newly drafted policy will bring public performances, production, distribution, adaptation, duration, mechanical, communication rights into legal framework. 

In these measures, problems related to users and licenses will also be solved — bolstering the music industry. Along with the end of privatization, fundamental legal rights of music workers will be protected, with issues and demands of music stakeholders including copyright to be resolved immediately. 

The legal rights of music producers, singers, writers and composers will be protected. 

The music policy has been prepared abiding the laws and international standards prevailing in neighboring countries, including special measures to preserve old music. Initiatives for local and folk music, music in regional languages are also part of the newly-drafted policy.

Singers, folk artists and local and regional music will be promoted. Through this policy, steps will be taken to protect and promote the great heritage of music of Pakistan.

