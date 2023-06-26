Information Ministry announces new and stronger policies for Pakistani music industry

ISLAMABAD – PML-N leader and Pakistani Information Minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, has announced that the draft of Pakistan's first music policy has been prepared.
The initiative has been set in due to the reason that no legislative, administrative or policy level changes in the music sector have been seen since 1970s.
A number of incentives and facilities through the music policy will give a new lease of life to the music industry; addressing piracy, copyrights, and other issues faced by the industry.
The newly drafted policy will bring public performances, production, distribution, adaptation, duration, mechanical, communication rights into legal framework.
In these measures, problems related to users and licenses will also be solved — bolstering the music industry. Along with the end of privatization, fundamental legal rights of music workers will be protected, with issues and demands of music stakeholders including copyright to be resolved immediately.
The legal rights of music producers, singers, writers and composers will be protected.
The music policy has been prepared abiding the laws and international standards prevailing in neighboring countries, including special measures to preserve old music. Initiatives for local and folk music, music in regional languages are also part of the newly-drafted policy.
Singers, folk artists and local and regional music will be promoted. Through this policy, steps will be taken to protect and promote the great heritage of music of Pakistan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.