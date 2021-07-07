Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai
Share
MUMBAI – Bollywood's 'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar has been laid to rest with full state honours in India, as reported by the local media.
The legendary actor was buried at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai. Kumar was one of Bollywood's most accomplished and respected film stars. He died on Wednesday at 7:30 am aged 98.
As he breathed his last at Hinduja Hospital, his admirers from all over the globe stood united in grief with tributes pouring in from all across the subcontinent.
The cinematic legend's mortal remains were brought to his Mumbai home, where Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan paid their last respects to him.
Moreover, the actor's dead body was wrapped in the Tricolor as Mumbai Police officials accompanied the funeral procession to Juhu Qabrastan.
Earlier, Kumar was hospitalised on June 30. Last month, the actor was hospitalised twice due to breathing issues. Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife Saira Banu.
Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's ... 05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's demise has shattered hearts as the subcontinent mourn the loss of the Tragedy King of ...
- Indian forces kill two more youth as Kashmiris mark Martyrs Week07:57 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million deaths from COVID-1907:38 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigns as Balochistan governor07:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 'I made a mistake,' PCB releases Umar Akmal's video apology06:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
-
- Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's demise05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan just removed all of his Instagram posts04:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Shah's honeymoon videos take the internet by storm03:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021