Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigns as Balochistan governor

07:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi, local media reported. 

Back in May, a letter surfaced in which Prime Minister Imran Khan had demanded resignation from the Balochistan governor.

President Arif Alvi had appointed him as governor of the country’s largest province in terms of area in October 2018.

This is a developing story...

