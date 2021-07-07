Indian forces kill two more youth as Kashmiris mark Martyrs Week
Share
Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Handwara area of Kupwara district in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Kralgund in Handwara.
In a tweet, Inspector General of Police Kashmir claimed that one of the top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen Meraaj-ud-Din alias Ubaid was also killed in Handwara during an encounter with the troops.
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of control, in Pakistan and other parts of the world are observing Martyrs’ Week to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.
All Parties Hurriyat Conference has given the call for observance of the week.
In this connection, Protest rallies and processions will be taken out and pro-freedom banners and placards displayed today.
Resistance Day to mark the martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates will be observed tomorrow.
Pakistan condemns killing of 17-year-old youth in ... 07:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of a 17-year-old innocent Zakir Bashir by the occupation ...
- Indian forces kill two more youth as Kashmiris mark Martyrs Week07:57 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- World passes 'tragic milestone' of 4 million deaths from COVID-1907:38 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigns as Balochistan governor07:03 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 'I made a mistake,' PCB releases Umar Akmal's video apology06:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
-
- Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's demise05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan just removed all of his Instagram posts04:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Hareem Shah's honeymoon videos take the internet by storm03:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021