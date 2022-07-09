Shehnaaz Gill amuses fans with funny Sushi video
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill has mastered the art to leave the fans awestruck with her beauty and this time around, she left fans amused with her latest video.

Winning hearts with her bubbly nature, the 28-year-old star enjoys an active pressence on her social media and has an enthralling social media feed.

The Bigg Boss 13 famed star shared a glimpse of her candid self with her team in vanity on her Instagram stories. She shared her love for sushi in the videos and that she doesn’t know how to eat it with chopsticks.

The aforementioned monochrome video shows Shehnaaz waiting for Sushi alongside her team who are also chilling along with her in the vanity. Later, she enjoys sushi with her hands and praised her friend for eating sushi with chopsticks.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. 

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

