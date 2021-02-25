Pakistan PM Imran virtually addresses FACTI Panel today
02:22 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency, and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Development Agenda (FACTI Panel) today.
He will speak at the virtual launch of FACTI Panel Report in New York.
In his previous address last September, PM Imran had called upon the international community to take steps to counter illicit flows of money, saying the "stolen assets" of developing countries must be returned.
“The global community must take decisive actions to stop this bleeding of the poor and developing countries."
- Pakistan PM Imran virtually addresses FACTI Panel today02:22 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at birth 'for fun'01:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Push-ups stunt atop moving car lands Mardan man in jail (VIDEO)01:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan decides to start 5-day regular classes of schools from March ...12:45 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021