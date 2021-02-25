Pakistan PM Imran virtually addresses FACTI Panel today
02:22 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan PM Imran virtually addresses FACTI Panel today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency, and Integrity for Achieving the 2030 Development Agenda (FACTI Panel) today.

He will speak at the virtual launch of FACTI Panel Report in New York.

In his previous address last September, PM Imran had called upon the international community to take steps to counter illicit flows of money, saying the "stolen assets" of developing countries must be returned.

“The global community must take decisive actions to stop this bleeding of the poor and developing countries."

