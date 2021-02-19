Palestinian woman gives birth to son after smuggling sperm from husband in Israeli detention

RAMALLAH – A Palestinian woman in southern Gaza has delivered a newborn after she smuggled the sperm from her husband who is currently in Israeli detention.

The Palestinian prisoner, Mohammed al-Qedra, named the newborn ‘Mujahid’.

Qedra’s sister, Manal al-Qedra, told the local media that there were two previous attempts to smuggle the sperm but those failed but luckily a third attempt succeeded.

Qedra added that our happiness with the arrival of the ‘Mujahid’ is incomplete as our brother and the father of the newborn is still in Israeli detention.

Mohammed al-Qedra was detained in July 2014 operation protective edge and was sentenced to 11 years.

At least 85 of such babies have since been born with smuggled sperm and the first such event was occurred in 2012 by Ammar al-Zabin who is serving a life-term sentence.