Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in Shopian
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The youth were killed by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Badigam area of the district, KMS reported.
On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations on second day in different areas of Pulwama and Budgam districts.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the territory.
In a statement issued in Srinagar, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi had declared an unannounced multi-pronged war to erase Kashmiris’ political, religious and cultural identity.
He urged the international community to play its role in stopping bloodbath in the territory.
'Shopian operation' – Uproar after Indian army ... 12:19 AM | 12 Jan, 2021
NEW DELHI – An Indian army captain was charged with killing three Kashmiri civilians in a staged encounter in ...
