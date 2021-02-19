Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in Shopian
Web Desk
05:40 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youth in Shopian
Share

SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The youth were killed by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation at Badigam area of the district, KMS reported.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations on second day in different areas of Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the territory.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi had declared an unannounced multi-pronged war to erase Kashmiris’ political, religious and cultural identity.

He urged the international community to play its role in stopping bloodbath in the territory.

'Shopian operation' – Uproar after Indian army ... 12:19 AM | 12 Jan, 2021

NEW DELHI – An Indian army captain was charged with killing three Kashmiri civilians in a staged encounter in ...

More From This Category
CTD arrests militant sponsored by 'neighbouring ...
07:48 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
PP-51 by-polls – Punjab Rangers arrest ...
06:51 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Russian envoy to Afghanistan meets COAS Bajwa, ...
05:21 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Pakistan’s FM Qureshi concludes Egypt visit on ...
04:19 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
PM Imran in Ghazi Barotha to inaugurate Spring ...
03:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Former MQM leader Mohammad Anwar succumbs to ...
02:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, celebrities send best wishes
06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr