Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger
Web Desk
02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
With the fast-paced technology and cross border interactions, the Internet is full of surprises as the netizens are spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers. 

The newest addition is however more peculiar than previous ones, as images of TikTok star Vinita Khilnani are in the spotlight for bearing striking resemblance to former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar 

After such encounters, one can't help but ponder on how true the saying 'it's a small world' stands. Social media is amazed to see a remarkable similarity between Akhtar and Indian Tiktoker Khilnani.

Call it a coincidence or sheer luck, the Shoaib Akhtar female lookalike shares good humour with Rawalpindi express, as Khilnani posts funny content on her social media handles.

Recently, a hilarious video that has definitely skyrocketed her popularity is a humourous mimicry of how the older generation posed for the camera back in the day.

With the Internet flooding her with memes and comments pointing out the physical similarities, seems like the influencer definitely agrees as she recently asked her fans about her resemblance with Akhtar on Instagram.

"So everyone is saying I look like this man? @imshoaibakhtar - what do you think?", she captioned alongside sharing pictures drawing comparisons between her and Akhtar.

Following her post, Netizens dropped their comments, with most of them agreeing with the Tiktoker. 

Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir's lookalike was spotted on the other side of the border, India. 

Ahad Raza Mir’s Bollywood lookalike Gurfateh ... 05:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

2020 has been full of surprises with the Internet spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers.  With numerous ...

