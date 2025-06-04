Karachi reports second Naegleria death of 2025

By Web Desk
7:59 pm | Jun 4, 2025
Karachi Reports Second Naegleria Death Of 2025

KARACHI – A resident of Orangi Town has died due to Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the “brain-eating amoeba,” health officials confirmed.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the victim began showing symptoms on May 28, 2025, and was admitted to the hospital on May 30.

Lab tests conducted on June 2 confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri, and the patient passed away within two days of diagnosis.

The health department further stated that this marks the second Naegleria-related death in Sindh this year, with both fatalities reported from Karachi.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

