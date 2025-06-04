Pakistan Railways announces 20% discount in train fares

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced major relief for passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Railways Headquarters in Lahore, there will be a 20% reduction in fares on the first, second, and third days of the Eid.

The discount on fares will be applicable to all trains and classes operated under Pakistan Railways during the three days of Eid.

However, this discount will only be available on current bookings and will not apply to Eid special trains.

The decision for the fare reduction has been made in light of the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Minister for Railways.

The federal government has announced a four-day public holiday on the festive occasion of Eidul Azha.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the government has declared a public holiday from June 6-9, 2025 (Friday to Monday).

“The prime minister has been pleased to declare the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th (Friday to Monday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha,” it said.

Pakistan would observe Eidul Azha on June 7, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) announced last month.