Free live streaming websites for PAK VS NZ T20 Series 2024

Pakistan has high hopes for the upcoming T20I against New Zealand in New Zealand, the opening of a five-match series. This follows a reasonably disappointing Test series with Australia.

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's recently picked T20 captain, will be leading the squad for the first time in this series. He will be supported by several very good young bowlers who will create a potent bowling assault.



A number of young players, such as Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi, and Haseebullah Khan, are on Pakistan's team. As these young players attempt to demonstrate their abilities on New Zealand soil, all eyes will be on them.

After the disappointing Test series, Pakistani supporters are looking forward to upcoming T20I series with great anticipation. There is optimism and hope for the team's future in New Zealand because of Shaheen Afridi's leadership and the addition of fresh talent.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs New Zealand live?

As usual, viewers can tune into Ten Sports and the local TV sports station PTV Sports to catch Pakistan vs. New Zealand's maiden Twenty20 International.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad and Tamasha.

Platform Android IOS WEB Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand First T20

At 11:10 AM Pakistan time, the first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin at Eden Park in Auckland.