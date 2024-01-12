Free live streaming websites for PAK VS NZ T20 Series 2024

Pakistan has high hopes for the upcoming T20I against New Zealand in New Zealand, the opening of a five-match series. This follows a reasonably disappointing Test series with Australia.
Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's recently picked T20 captain, will be leading the squad for the first time in this series. He will be supported by several very good young bowlers who will create a potent bowling assault.
A number of young players, such as Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi, and Haseebullah Khan, are on Pakistan's team. As these young players attempt to demonstrate their abilities on New Zealand soil, all eyes will be on them.
After the disappointing Test series, Pakistani supporters are looking forward to upcoming T20I series with great anticipation. There is optimism and hope for the team's future in New Zealand because of Shaheen Afridi's leadership and the addition of fresh talent.
As usual, viewers can tune into Ten Sports and the local TV sports station PTV Sports to catch Pakistan vs. New Zealand's maiden Twenty20 International.
It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad and Tamasha.
Platform
Android
IOS
WEB
Tapmad TV
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
|LINK
At 11:10 AM Pakistan time, the first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin at Eden Park in Auckland.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Timing
|12 January
|(1st T20I) Pakistan vs. New Zealand
|Auckland
|11:10 AM
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
