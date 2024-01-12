Gold prices increase in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 12 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

