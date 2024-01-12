Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)