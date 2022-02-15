Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood blessed with a baby girl
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood blessed with a baby girl
Share

LAHORE - Multan Sultans, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), batter Sohaib Maqsood and wife were blessed with a baby girl.

The cricketer made the announcement of Twitter, stating: “Allah has blessed with his rehmat (baby girl) Ansha sohaib .. remember her and family in your dua”

Maqsood will reach Lahore today to rejoin Multan Sultans in their upcoming matches. However, he had to complete three-day isolation and undertake coronavirus test before rejoining the team.

PSL7: Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultans ... 11:40 PM | 11 Feb, 2022

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 52 runs in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ...

More From This Category
Islamabad United opener Alex Hales pulls out of ...
03:02 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Quetta Gladiators to lock horns with ...
09:48 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Gladiators' Jason Roy fined for breaching ...
05:14 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
PSL7: Karachi Kings out of title race as ...
11:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shaheen Shah Afridi gets a special Valentine's ...
11:19 AM | 14 Feb, 2022
PHF set to launch Pakistan’s first ...
07:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot
04:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr