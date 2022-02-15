Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood blessed with a baby girl
LAHORE - Multan Sultans, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), batter Sohaib Maqsood and wife were blessed with a baby girl.
The cricketer made the announcement of Twitter, stating: “Allah has blessed with his rehmat (baby girl) Ansha sohaib .. remember her and family in your dua”
Maqsood will reach Lahore today to rejoin Multan Sultans in their upcoming matches. However, he had to complete three-day isolation and undertake coronavirus test before rejoining the team.
Allah has blessed with his rehmat (baby girl) Ansha sohaib .. remember her and family in your dua❤️..going back to lahore to join my team @MultanSultans today.. pic.twitter.com/iwNX7Eh2rD— Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) February 15, 2022
