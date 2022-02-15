PTI MNA Khayal Zaman passes away in Islamabad
PM Imran Khan expresses deep grief on Khayal Zaman's demise
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum Haji Khayal Zaman passed away after losing years-long battle to cancer.
Reports in local media said the funeral prayers of the deceased were offered today at 2 pm in the country’s federal capital.
The National Assembly member of the ruling party was elected from NA-33 in Hangu – a city in the northwestern region. The deceased defeated the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Atiq-ur-Rehman.
Condolences were pouring in for the seasoned politician. Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Haji Khayal Zaman.
“Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Haji Khayal Zaman. I was especially touched by his commitment and dedication when he attended an NA session for a crucial vote despite being so seriously ill. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” Khan wrote in his condolence message on official Twitter.
Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Haji Khayal Zaman. I was especially touched by his commitment & dedication when he attended an NA session for a crucial vote despite being so seriously ill. My condolences and prayers go to his family. pic.twitter.com/0NW3epI4gF— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 14, 2022
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also expressed grief over the demise of Member National Assembly Haji Khayal Zaman. PTI members also prayed for the departed soul.
Speaker National Assembly @AsadQaiserPTI & Deputy Speaker @QasimKhanSuri have expressed deep sorrow & grief over the sad demise of Member National Assembly Haji Khayal Zaman & prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace & grant patience to bereaved family. https://t.co/qjQpbnR2Ed— National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) February 14, 2022
