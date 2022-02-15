PTI MNA Khayal Zaman passes away in Islamabad

PM Imran Khan expresses deep grief on Khayal Zaman's demise

Web Desk
04:36 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
PTI MNA Khayal Zaman passes away in Islamabad
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum Haji Khayal Zaman passed away after losing years-long battle to cancer.

Reports in local media said the funeral prayers of the deceased were offered today at 2 pm in the country’s federal capital.

The National Assembly member of the ruling party was elected from NA-33 in Hangu – a city in the northwestern region. The deceased defeated the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Atiq-ur-Rehman.

Condolences were pouring in for the seasoned politician. Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Haji Khayal Zaman.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Haji Khayal Zaman. I was especially touched by his commitment and dedication when he attended an NA session for a crucial vote despite being so seriously ill. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” Khan wrote in his condolence message on official Twitter.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri also expressed grief over the demise of Member National Assembly Haji Khayal Zaman. PTI members also prayed for the departed soul.

More From This Category
Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities ...
05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
TikTok removes over six million videos in ...
03:38 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Quran teacher slits minor girl’s throat in ...
01:45 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Petrol price likely to hit all-time high in ...
12:44 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
‘Cruelty and ignorance,’ Tariq Jamil on ...
11:19 AM | 15 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant ...
11:42 AM | 15 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot
04:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr