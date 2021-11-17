Sajjad Ali and Sonya Hussyn gearing up to release a new song

Pakistani acclaimed singer Sajjad Ali's melodious voice always seems to strike the right chords. Giving hits after hits since the 90s, the Har Zulm singer has made a huge name for himself.

Returning back to the stage after a short hiatus, Ali has announced the release of his upcoming single 'Qarrar' which will star the gorgeous actress Sonya Hussyn.

The Saraab actor and the Tum Naraz Ho singer took to their social media to announce the upcoming music video and its release on November 17.

"Very rarely does one feel this fulfilled as an artist, The very witty and a legend in his own right, Sajjad Ali and I bring [to you] this beautiful piece of art — 'Qarrar'. It was a ball shooting for something so meaningful and full of emotions. Memories that I shall cherish forever." wrote the Aisi Hai Tanhai actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajjad Ali Official (@thesajjadali)

Sajjad Ali who is known for his soulful songs such as 'Har Zulm Tera Yaad Hai' and 'Teri Yaad' is a favourite amongst listeners of Pakistani music.

Earlier, the acclaimed singer won hearts as he performed his famous classical song “Soniye Tu Meri Gal Sun Ja” on PISA 2021. The celebrities had a fan moment as the singer set the stage on fire.