PDMA issues alert as Punjab to receive 35% more monsoon rains starting July 1

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted an early and above-normal monsoon season for the provinces of Punjab and Balochistan, commencing from the first week of July. This prediction has prompted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue emergency alerts and initiate precautionary measures to mitigate potential risks associated with the heavy rainfall.

Monsoon in Punjab

Similarly, the PDMA Punjab has issued a monsoon alert, forecasting a 35% increase in rainfall compared to normal levels. The monsoon season in Punjab is expected to commence on July 1st, with the following rainfall projections:

First Week of July: 15 to 50 millimeters

Second Week of July: 25 to 35 millimeters

Fourth Week of July: 50 to 70 millimeters

Monsoon in Balochistan

Balochistan is bracing for significant monsoon rains this year, with specific districts such as Lasbela, Nasirabad, and the Makran Division identified as high-risk areas. The PDMA has already declared an emergency alert in anticipation of possible flooding and related damages. In a proactive move, emergency supplies have been distributed to approximately 800 families in these vulnerable regions to ensure they are well-prepared for any adverse conditions.

PDMA's Proactive Measures

The PDMA in both provinces emphasizes the importance of community awareness and preparedness. Residents in high-risk areas are being informed about safety measures and evacuation plans in case of severe flooding. Local authorities are also coordinating with humanitarian organizations to support and relieve those affected by the monsoon rains.

The proactive steps taken by the PDMA underscore the critical need for preparedness in the face of natural disasters. By issuing early warnings and mobilizing resources, the authorities aim to minimize the impact of the monsoon season on lives and property in Punjab and Balochistan.

As the monsoon season approaches, continued vigilance and coordinated efforts will be essential in managing the challenges posed by above-normal rainfall, ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected populations.