Australia’s Pat Cummins creates history with two consecutive hat-tricks in T20 World Cup 2024 

DUBAI – Australian pacer Pat Cummins has set another recorder when he became the first player to claim a hat-trick in two consecutive matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Cummins achieved a hat-trick over two overs against Bangladesh on Thursday and he registered another in a match against Afghanistan on Saturday when he dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib in three consecutive deliveries.

It was just the eighth time that a bowler has completed a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup and the first time a player has achieved the feat on multiple occasions, ICC said in its blog.

Cummins is already a member of an illustrious group of seven players to have taken a hat-trick at a Men's T20 World Cup, with Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021), Kagiso Rabada (2021), Karthik Meiyappan (2022) and Josh Little (2022) the other bowlers to have done so previously.