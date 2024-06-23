Search

World

Video of injured Palestinian paraded on jeep by Israeli forces sparks outrage

04:47 PM | 23 Jun, 2024
injured palestinian paraded on jeep

In a shocking display of cruelty, Israeli forces paraded a severely injured Palestinian youth through the streets of Jenin, tied to the hood of a military jeep instead of providing him with medical assistance.

The incident occurred during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, a city in the West Bank, where multiple Palestinians were severely injured. Rather than taking the wounded youth to a hospital, the Israeli forces bound him to the bonnet of a jeep and drove him around the city. This act has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, exposing the brutality of the occupying forces to a global audience. The footage has sparked outrage among viewers, who have denounced the Israeli army's actions as a grave violation of human rights.

Human rights organizations have strongly condemned the Israeli military's actions, urging adherence to international laws and the protection of civilian rights. These organizations have called for an immediate investigation into the incident and demanded accountability from Israeli authorities.

This incident is part of the broader context of violence and turmoil in the region. Since October 7th, ongoing bombings in Gaza have resulted in over 37,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 85,000 injuries, with a significant portion of the casualties being women and children.

The international community continues to watch the situation closely, as incidents like this one in Jenin further underscore the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict and the protection of human rights in the region.

World

05:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Israeli forces strike UNRWA center in Gaza, killing 4 Palestinians

05:31 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Pekingese Wild Thang wins world's ugliest dog contest 2024

04:47 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Video of injured Palestinian paraded on jeep by Israeli forces sparks ...

04:40 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Key bearer of Kaaba Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi dies after prolonged ...

02:21 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

India introduces harsher punishments to curb exam cheating

11:41 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Muslim-majority Tajikistan bans Hijab in new push for secular identity

World

06:43 PM | 20 Jun, 2024

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies tragically after falling ...

08:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

105 years old woman completes her master's degree

04:32 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Abu Dhabi mandates licensing for social media influencers

06:53 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Armenia joins countries recognizing Palestine as independent state

02:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

New UAE law permits abortion for rape and incest within 120 days

Advertisement

Latest

05:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Israeli forces strike UNRWA center in Gaza, killing 4 Palestinians

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 23 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 23, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: