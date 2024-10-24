Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

US magazine hails COAS Munir as strong voice against extremism

Us Magazine Hails Coas Munir As Strong Voice Against Extremism

The US Central Command’s magazine has praised Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as a strong voice against violent extremists.

The magazine “Unipath” lauded General Syed Asim Munir in glowing terms as Army Chief, acknowledging his professional and leadership capabilities.

The CENTCOM magazine noted that General Syed Asim Munir will be remembered as a leader whose primary commitment is to Pakistan’s security, stability, and prosperity. The article highlighted General Munir’s leadership, military background, and counter-terrorism efforts.

The piece elaborated on the Army Chief’s stance on terrorism, fifth-generation warfare, and the capacity to respond to foreign aggression, as well as socio-economic measures.

The article stated that since taking command in November 2022, General Asim Munir has been dedicated to Pakistan’s security, stability, and prosperity. The magazine commended General Munir’s counter-terrorism efforts, mentioning that under his leadership, extensive military operations against extremist groups (Fitna al-Khawarij) have been conducted, which included 22,409 intelligence-based operations resulting in the elimination of 398 terrorists.

According to the magazine, “General Syed Asim Munir has made it clear that terrorists must submit to the authority of the state, while Pakistan will eliminate all networks of terrorists to protect its citizens.”

The magazine highlighted that General Syed Asim Munir acknowledges the challenges posed by fifth-generation warfare and emphasizes the military’s readiness for Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Regarding foreign aggression against Pakistan, it noted that following missile attacks from Iran, Pakistan successfully targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran to demonstrate its commitment.

The article stated that Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has supported job creation and economic development by collaborating on initiatives such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The magazine praised the Army Chief’s efforts to protect minorities and his social initiatives, emphasizing his call for religious harmony and condemnation of acts of intolerance.

The magazine also appreciated his military diplomacy, noting that under General Syed Asim Munir, military and diplomatic relations with countries like the United States have strengthened, along with participation in joint military exercises with various nations.

The article indicated that under General Syed Asim Munir’s leadership, the Pakistan Army has played a crucial role in disaster management and maintaining law and order during elections.

The magazine also commended the Army Chief’s future vision, stating that General Syed Asim Munir aims to address Pakistan’s internal challenges while promoting professionalism, cohesion, and unity within the armed forces and the nation.

Pak Army Chief visits PAF airbase to witness joint ‘Indus Shield 2024’ drills

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 24 Oct 2024 Forex Rates
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.2 278.9
EUR Euro 297.55 300.30
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.75 361.25
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.55 74.10
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.90
AUD Australian Dollar 185.25 187.91
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.67 203.07
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.30 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand $ 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.39 322.19
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.30
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search