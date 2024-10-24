Us Magazine Hails Coas Munir As Strong Voice Against Extremism

The US Central Command’s magazine has praised Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as a strong voice against violent extremists.

The magazine “Unipath” lauded General Syed Asim Munir in glowing terms as Army Chief, acknowledging his professional and leadership capabilities.

The CENTCOM magazine noted that General Syed Asim Munir will be remembered as a leader whose primary commitment is to Pakistan’s security, stability, and prosperity. The article highlighted General Munir’s leadership, military background, and counter-terrorism efforts.

The piece elaborated on the Army Chief’s stance on terrorism, fifth-generation warfare, and the capacity to respond to foreign aggression, as well as socio-economic measures.

The article stated that since taking command in November 2022, General Asim Munir has been dedicated to Pakistan’s security, stability, and prosperity. The magazine commended General Munir’s counter-terrorism efforts, mentioning that under his leadership, extensive military operations against extremist groups (Fitna al-Khawarij) have been conducted, which included 22,409 intelligence-based operations resulting in the elimination of 398 terrorists.

According to the magazine, “General Syed Asim Munir has made it clear that terrorists must submit to the authority of the state, while Pakistan will eliminate all networks of terrorists to protect its citizens.”

The magazine highlighted that General Syed Asim Munir acknowledges the challenges posed by fifth-generation warfare and emphasizes the military’s readiness for Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Regarding foreign aggression against Pakistan, it noted that following missile attacks from Iran, Pakistan successfully targeted terrorist hideouts in Iran to demonstrate its commitment.

The article stated that Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has supported job creation and economic development by collaborating on initiatives such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The magazine praised the Army Chief’s efforts to protect minorities and his social initiatives, emphasizing his call for religious harmony and condemnation of acts of intolerance.

The magazine also appreciated his military diplomacy, noting that under General Syed Asim Munir, military and diplomatic relations with countries like the United States have strengthened, along with participation in joint military exercises with various nations.

The article indicated that under General Syed Asim Munir’s leadership, the Pakistan Army has played a crucial role in disaster management and maintaining law and order during elections.

The magazine also commended the Army Chief’s future vision, stating that General Syed Asim Munir aims to address Pakistan’s internal challenges while promoting professionalism, cohesion, and unity within the armed forces and the nation.