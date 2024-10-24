CJP Isa gets farewell dinner hosted by SCBA, PBC

ISLAMABAD – A farewell dinner was hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Pakistan Bar Council in honour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The event was attended by the nominated Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, and Chief Justices of all high courts.

Judges including the nominated CJP Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Aqeel Abbasi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan attended the dinner.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq, along with other judges from these courts, were also present.