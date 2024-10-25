Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath on Oct 26 as CJP Isa retires today

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is all set to retire today, Friday, after serving at the post for more than one year.

A farewell dinner was hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Pakistan Bar Council in honour of CJP Isa on Thursday night.

The event was attended by the nominated Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, and Chief Justices of all high courts.

Meanwhile, an oath-taking ceremony for new CJP will be held at the Presidency tomorrow, October 26, and it will be attended by judges of the Supreme Court, high courts and other officials.

President Asif Ali Zardari has officially approved the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the chief justice following the retirement of Qazi Faez Isa on October 25.

The decision to appoint Justice Afridi as the next chief justice was recommended by a special parliamentary committee earlier this week.

This landmark appointment comes after contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which establishes a new process for selecting the Chief Justice. For the first time, a Special Parliamentary Committee, formed with representatives from all political parties in parliament, nominated Justice Afridi, achieving a two-thirds majority in their decision.

The committee’s recommendation was forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who approved it before it reached the president. According to the new provisions, the Chief Justice must be chosen from the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court based on the committee’s recommendation.

Despite this inclusive process, the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), chose to boycott the committee’s meetings. Imran Khan’s party expressed strong opposition to the recent judicial reforms, claiming they undermine the independence of the judiciary.

Committee members also vowed to repeal the legislation if they return to power and have rejected Justice Afridi’s nomination, planning to launch a protest movement against the committee’s decision.