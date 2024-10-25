FO issues advisory for Pakistanis intending to travel to Iraq

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Pakistani nationals planning to travel to Iraq to exercise extreme caution due escalation in the region following Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

“In view of the developments in the region, Pakistani nationals planning to travel to Iraq are advised to exercise extreme caution until the situation stabilizes and airline operations return to normal,” read the advisory.

For further information and facilitation, Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad can be contacted, it added.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended its flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, along with operational adjustments for flights to Jordan.

“Due to the current situation in the Middle East region, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon until further notice,” the airline noted.

Additionally, the airline said that flights to Jordanian capital Amman will operate “during daylight hours only.”

The decision comes after Israel conducted strikes in Gaza and Lebanon, and pledged retaliation for an Iranian missile attack on October 1.