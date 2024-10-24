10 terrorists killed in Mianwali operation

MIANWALI – At least 10 terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the CTD, police, and elite force in Mianwali.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson, information was received about the presence of 10 to 15 terrorists in the Makhroal area of Mianwali. Following this, a heavy contingent of police and elite force, led by the DPO Mianwali, launched the operation.

During an intense exchange of gunfire between the police and the terrorists, 10 terrorists were killed.

All police and elite officers and personnel remained unharmed during the shooting.

The IG Punjab commended the DPO Mianwali and his team for the successful operation, stating that Punjab police are on high alert and will thwart the nefarious plans of terrorists.