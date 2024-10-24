Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pak Army Chief visits PAF airbase to witness joint 'Indus Shield 2024' drills

Pak Army Chief Visits Paf Airbase To Witness Joint Indus Shield 2024 Drills

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Pakistan Air Force operational base on Thursday to witness ongoing multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said COAS Gen Asim was welcomed by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), alongside Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI (M).

Indus Shield-2024 is the largest multinational military exercise in the region, featuring participation from 24 esteemed air forces. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and training through advanced facilities, embodying the motto “Stronger When Together.”

During his visit, the COAS expressed satisfaction with the Pakistan Air Force’s combat readiness and acknowledged the progress made through various modernization initiatives. He witnessed exercise operations and a static display of innovative technologies, gaining insights into the PAF’s efforts to address contemporary security challenges. The visit culminated in an impressive aerial display by PAF fighter jets.

The top general interacted with aircrew members, commending their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s airspace and emphasizing the importance of inter-service collaboration for achieving operational success.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu expressed gratitude for the COAS’s visit, reinforcing the commitment to enhance cooperation between the army and air force. He briefed the COAS on ongoing modernization and indigenization efforts within the PAF, including the introduction of advanced weapon systems.

Pakistan hosts Indus Shield 2024 with Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt Air Forces

