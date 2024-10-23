Pakistan hosts Indus Shield 2024 with Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt Air Forces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force kicked off its aerial exercise, Indus Shield 2024, featuring the participation of prominent air forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and several other nations.

The drills aim to enhance military cooperation and foster strategic partnerships among the participating nations. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir observed the drills and underscored the importance of this initiative in strengthening regional defense capabilities.

Indus Shield 2024 will focus on improving aerial combat skills and facilitating the exchange of expertise among allied forces. This collaborative effort seeks to establish a robust defense network while contributing to regional peace and stability.

The exercise highlights Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with its international partners to address common security challenges and enhance operational readiness in the evolving geopolitical landscape.