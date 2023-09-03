Search

PAF showcases skills at multinational-air exercise ‘bright star 2023’ in Egypt

Web Desk 01:48 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
PAF showcases skills at multinational-air exercise ‘bright star 2023’ in Egypt
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent has showcased its exceptional capabilities alongside its JF-17 Thunder fighter jets at multinational-air exercise “bright star 2023” in Egypt.

Multi-national Air Exercise “Bright Star 2023” kicked off at the Mohammed Naguib Military Base, reported Radio Pakistan.

The exercise aims to promote interoperability among the participating nations, fostering shared learning opportunities.

Designed to simulate realistic aerial warfare scenarios, Exercise Bright Star provides an invaluable opportunity for participating Air Forces to assess their operational readiness in real-time.

Over the course of two weeks, the exercise will bring together air, naval, and ground assets of the participating nations in the desert terrain of North-West Cairo, Egypt.

A total of 34 countries including Pakistan, the United States of America, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar will be participating in this prestigious event.

In light of the complex security environment and contemporary strategic challenges, exercises like Bright Star 2023 enable the Pakistan Air Force to enhance its interoperability with friendly nations.

