Search

Pakistan

Minister says situation in Gilgit-Baltistan normal after deployment of Army in region

Web Desk 02:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
Minister says situation in Gilgit-Baltistan normal after deployment of Army in region
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi has responded to the deployment of the Pakistan Army in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Amid widespread rumors and speculations after the deployment of armed forces in the region, Solangi took to social media to clear the air and turned down the reports claiming the deployment of Army to maintain law and order.

He said the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were positioned to maintain law and order only for the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain which is slated to be held next week.

In a series of post on X, former Twitter, the minister dropped pictures showing normal routine activities in the country’s northernmost region. He said major roads, trade centers, business activities and educational institutions are open as normal days.

He however mentioned that security has been beefed up for the security of procession routes and Imambargahs as per practice in previous years, and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 has been imposed to protect the lives and property of the people and avoid any untoward incident.

Different media reports suggest that the situation in G-B remain tense as clerics make insensitive remarks, triggering a strong response from different school of thought.

Missing Indian woman's body found in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Will continue to fight terrorism till the end, says COAS Asim Munir after deadly Bannu ...

08:36 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Shahdara SHO on the run after allegations of Rs30 million corruption

10:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army chief commends UN role in international peace, calls for regional harmony

06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Train fares go up after hike in petrol, diesel prices

06:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Nine soldiers martyred as suicide bomber targets Pakistan Army convoy in Bannu

11:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

PM Kakar rules out subsidy, says people will have to pay electricity bills

09:42 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Surge in dengue cases raises alarm in Punjab

02:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 3, 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (3 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: