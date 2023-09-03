Search

Pakistan

Punjab to lift ban on issuance of new arms licences

Web Desk 03:24 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
Punjab to lift ban on issuance of new arms licences
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Caretaker government in Punjab is taking measures to unban the issuance of arms licences for public.

A report in Dawn claimed that the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business cabinet approved a summary seeking the removal of the ban on the issuance of new arms licences for residents.

Two years after the previous government imposed a ban on the issuance of new arms licences , people in Punjab can be able to apply for licenses for guns.

Officials also slashed Arms Licence fees from Rs100,000 to Rs15,000.

Arms Licence Punjab 2023

As the government relaxed legislation for the issuance of arms licenses to the masses, the committee transferred the powers pertaining to the arms licenses to the deputy commissioners in the region.

The whole process has been digitized to curb the issuance of fake arms licenses.

How to apply for Arms Licence in Pakistan

  • Fill up Arms License Form
  • Attach one copy of Identity Card 
  • Get verification from Police Station, DSP and SP concerned on filled up Arms License Form
  • Applicant himself should appear before the Deputy Commissioner along with a copy of Identity Card 
  • Deputy Commissioner will order for the issuance of Arms License on the form
  • Pasting of tickets equivalent to Rs. 2000/- for Arms License Form is required
  • Submit the forms in Arms Licensing Issuing Branch in the D.C. Office. The copy of the license will be issued and applicant will purchase arm from arms dealer. Its entry will be made in the post office and renewal thereof will be made annually with fee

Sindh government imposes ban on arms display at public places till July 26

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Surge in dengue cases raises alarm in Punjab

02:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Five women terrorists arrested in Punjab: CTD

10:08 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from September 1?

11:14 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Pakistani rupee hits new lows against US dollar, closing at Rs302

10:36 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

First cargo arrives in Pakistan from China under new road trade deal

09:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2023

DP Exclusive: Meet British-Pakistani girl who set a new record in GCSE exams

07:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Honda CG 125 latest price in September 2023

04:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 3, 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (3 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: