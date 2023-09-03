Punjab to lift ban on issuance of new arms licences

LAHORE – The Caretaker government in Punjab is taking measures to unban the issuance of arms licences for public.
A report in Dawn claimed that the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business cabinet approved a summary seeking the removal of the ban on the issuance of new arms licences for residents.
Two years after the previous government imposed a ban on the issuance of new arms licences , people in Punjab can be able to apply for licenses for guns.
Officials also slashed Arms Licence fees from Rs100,000 to Rs15,000.
As the government relaxed legislation for the issuance of arms licenses to the masses, the committee transferred the powers pertaining to the arms licenses to the deputy commissioners in the region.
The whole process has been digitized to curb the issuance of fake arms licenses.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
