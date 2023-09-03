Punjab to lift ban on issuance of new arms licences

LAHORE – The Caretaker government in Punjab is taking measures to unban the issuance of arms licences for public.

A report in Dawn claimed that the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business cabinet approved a summary seeking the removal of the ban on the issuance of new arms licences for residents.

Two years after the previous government imposed a ban on the issuance of new arms licences , people in Punjab can be able to apply for licenses for guns.

Officials also slashed Arms Licence fees from Rs100,000 to Rs15,000.

Arms Licence Punjab 2023

As the government relaxed legislation for the issuance of arms licenses to the masses, the committee transferred the powers pertaining to the arms licenses to the deputy commissioners in the region.

The whole process has been digitized to curb the issuance of fake arms licenses.

