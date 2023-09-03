Search

Pakistan

Surge in dengue cases raises alarm in Punjab

Web Desk 02:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
Surge in dengue cases raises alarm in Punjab
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Several regions of Pakistan’s most populated region Punjab are battling an increase in cases of dengue fever while authorities are facing a new challenge to curb the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Media reports quoting Punjab health authorities said that 70 new dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the region.

With the addition of new cases, the yearly number soared to 1,415. Over 500 cases surfaced in the provincial capital Lahore alone, while a total of 36 cases in the country’s second-largest city were reported in the last 24 hours.

Around 260 dengue cases have been reported this year in Rawalpindi, with 17 reported in the last 24 hours.

Several other cities including Multan reported new cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s total tally to 164. 5 new cases surfaced in Faisalabad, and the total number stands at 109.

Gujranwala reports four new cases while several cases were reported in Gujrat and Sheikhupura.

Every year, Pakistan sees a surge in dengue cases after the monsoon season. Symptoms of the disease includes fever, body pain in the initial stages, and a severe form that can cause hemorrhage.

The virus spreads by Aedes mosquito, and can be fatal if not treated while there is no vaccine yet.

The deadly virus affects about 50 million people every year, with Southeast Asia one of the badly hit areas.

KP announces free dengue tests after recent outbreak

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Five women terrorists arrested in Punjab: CTD

10:08 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Punjab government seals all theatres in Lahore

06:48 PM | 26 Aug, 2023

Pakistan establishes first special court to hear cases under Official Secrets Act

12:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Back to school: Educational institutions reopen in Punjab after summer vacations

11:18 AM | 21 Aug, 2023

Several Punjab villages submerged in wake of massive flooding in River Sutlej

10:28 AM | 21 Aug, 2023

IGP Punjab leads reconstruction of church burnt in Jaranwala attacks

08:13 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Surge in dengue cases raises alarm in Punjab

02:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 3, 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (3 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,799

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: