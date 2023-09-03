Surge in dengue cases raises alarm in Punjab

LAHORE – Several regions of Pakistan’s most populated region Punjab are battling an increase in cases of dengue fever while authorities are facing a new challenge to curb the spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Media reports quoting Punjab health authorities said that 70 new dengue cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the region.

With the addition of new cases, the yearly number soared to 1,415. Over 500 cases surfaced in the provincial capital Lahore alone, while a total of 36 cases in the country’s second-largest city were reported in the last 24 hours.

Around 260 dengue cases have been reported this year in Rawalpindi, with 17 reported in the last 24 hours.

Several other cities including Multan reported new cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s total tally to 164. 5 new cases surfaced in Faisalabad, and the total number stands at 109.

Gujranwala reports four new cases while several cases were reported in Gujrat and Sheikhupura.

Every year, Pakistan sees a surge in dengue cases after the monsoon season. Symptoms of the disease includes fever, body pain in the initial stages, and a severe form that can cause hemorrhage.

The virus spreads by Aedes mosquito, and can be fatal if not treated while there is no vaccine yet.

The deadly virus affects about 50 million people every year, with Southeast Asia one of the badly hit areas.