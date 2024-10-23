Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife in the Toshakhana case.

IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order, directing former first lady to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

During the hearing, the judge asked the investigating officer if further interrogation is needed in the case. To which, he replied in negative, stating that the case was transferred.

Justice Hasan Aurangzeb asked why the founder of PTI was named as an accused if Bushra Bibi did not declare the gifts. To this, FIA prosecutor Umair Majid replied that the founder of PTI was a public office holder.

The IHC judge remarked that this is similar to the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, where the husband was held responsible for the actions of his wife. The FIA prosecutor responded that this case is somewhat different.

After hearing the arguments from the lawyers, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.