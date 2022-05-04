Sheikh Rashid's nephew sent on judicial remand in Masjid-e-Nabawi sloganeering case

03:57 PM | 4 May, 2022
Sheikh Rashid's nephew sent on judicial remand in Masjid-e-Nabawi sloganeering case
ATTOCK – A court on Wednesday sent PTI lawmaker and nephew of former interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, on judicial remand for fourteen days in a case related to sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabawi. 

Magistrate Muhammad Zeeshan issued the order while rejecting a police request seeking extension in physical remand of Shafiq. 

The court also ordered the investigators to submit record of the case in next hearing. 

On April 30, federal Investigators arrested Rashid Shafiq soon after he landed at New Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

PTI MNA earlier shared a clip while he was performing Umrah in which he mentioned the unfortunate scenes at the holy mosque.

His arrests came after a case was lodged against Rashid Shafiq, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed and 150 others in Faisalabad for disrespecting the sanctity of the holy mosque.

Last month, a group of people surrounded the delegation of the Pakistani government when it entered the Prophet’s mosque and started raising unwelcoming slogans against it, violating the sanctity of the mosque where Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) is located.

