Pakistani PM Shehbaz condemns ban on Eid prayer gatherings by India in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the banning of Eid prayer gatherings by Indian officials in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Report of state broadcaster said the PML-N leader made a phone call with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas earlier today. The premier reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to oppressed Kashmiris until they get the right to self-determination.

Pakistan condemned Indian brutality as authorities did not allow Eid prayer congregations at the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar after the management committee refused to accept the conditions posed by the administration.

Muslims of mountainous valley continued to endure strict military siege and violent cordon and search operations by Indian occupational forces during the Muslim festival.

Contingents of troops and police personnel were deployed in parts of the occupied Kashmir to restrict people from offering Eid prayers.

Indian-occupied Kashmir celebrates Eidul-Fitr ... 04:13 PM | 3 May, 2022 SRINAGAR – Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir marked Eidul-Fitr today along with their Pakistani brethren amid ...

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention and did not allow to lead Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid.