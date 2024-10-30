Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 30 Oct 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on October 30, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
1 USD is 277.15 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 297.4 PKR, 1 British Pound is 356.85 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.6 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.30 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.15 for buying and 278.95 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|277.15
|278.95
|EUR
|Euro
|297.4
|300.15
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|356.85
|360.35
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|73.6
|74.15
|AED
|U.A.E Dirham
|75.3
|75.95
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|183.75
|184.94
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|730.7
|738.7
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|199.56
|201.96
|CNY
|China Yuan
|38.88
|39.28
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|39.82
|40.22
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.36
|35.71
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.92
|1.98
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|896.87
|906.37
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|63.34
|63.94
|NZD
|New Zealand Dollar
|165.23
|167.23
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|24.98
|25.28
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|715.2
|723.7
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|75.54
|76.24
|SGD
|Singapore Dollar
|208.64
|210.64
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|25.82
|26.12
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|317.51
|320.31
|THB
|Thai Baht
|8.18
|8.33