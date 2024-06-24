Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan