Sonakshi Sinha ties the knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has tied the knot with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple jointly announced their marriage on Instagram, sharing several pictures.

In various photos, the actress is seen wearing a white saree with minimal jewelry, while Zaheer Iqbal is dressed in a white kurta and shalwar.

Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) shared a heartfelt caption with her post, stating that seven years ago, they saw love in each other's eyes and decided to keep it forever.

She further wrote that this love has guided them through various challenges and achievements, and now they have become husband and wife.

She wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.

Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”