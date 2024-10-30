Another polio case emerges in Balochistan, raising Pakistan’s this year’s tally to 43

QUETTA – Another polio case has emerged from Chagai in Balochistan, bringing the total number of cases reported nationwide this year to 43.

According to the National Institute of Health, a child from Chagai, Balochistan, has been confirmed to have Type-1 Wild Polio Virus, resulting in paralysis.

With this recent case, the total number of polio cases in the country has reached 43 for this year, while the total in Balochistan alone has risen to 22.

The National Polio Emergency Operations Center reports that, so far this year, 12 children in Sindh, 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad have been paralyzed due to polio.