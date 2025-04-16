Anti-Israel protest turns deadly as fast food chain employee shot dead in Pakistan

LAHORE – A tragic incident in Sheikhupura sent shockwaves as KFC employee was shot dead during violent protest organized by a right wing group amid growing anti-Israel demonstrations.

Police confirmed protestors linked to hardline right-wing party which stormed American fast-food outlet in the early hours of the morning. Armed individuals ransacked the premises and opened fire on staff, killing one employee, identified as Asif Nawaz.

Other employees managed to escape from the premises, it was reported. Cops rushed to the scene and police spokesperson confirmed that over three dozen suspects have been taken into custody and an investigation is currently underway to identify all those involved.

This incident is part of a larger wave of targeted violence against Western-owned restaurants in Pakistan. Just a day earlier, multiple fast-food chains were vandalized in Rawalpindi. Similar assaults were also reported in Karachi and Lahore, where parts of several establishments were set ablaze.

So far, 17 individuals have been held in connection with the attacks, while raids continue to apprehend additional suspects.

The surge in aggression toward international franchises, reportedly in protest against Israel, has sparked serious concern over public safety and the government’s ability to control extremist elements.